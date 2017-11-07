Will Kamal Haasan retire from films for politics?

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan said on Tuesday that he was already in politics and announced that he would undertake a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu soon to understand the problems of commoners.

The actor was addressing a press conference in Chennai on his 63rd birthday amid expectations of a big announcement on his long hinted political entry. That still seems some distance away.

“If I need six months to prepare for my character in a film alone, it is obvious that I take time preparing for my political entry as we need a good foundation. People say I am going to launch a political party, but I am waiting because I need to lay a strong foundation. I am discussing with experts. Don’t ask me when I will deliver. Work has begun for my entry into politics. It’s not the time for me to talk about this now,” he said in reply to a question.

He seemed willing to put films on the backburner in order to devote time to politics.

“I will wrap up all my professional commitments before taking up full-time politics. I am currently working on the foundation of the party.”

But it is not clear if the actor will retire completely from the world of movies. It is also unclear how long he will take to finish his current commitments. He has to finish the much-delayed film Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabaash Naidu. While the first movie is in post-production stage, the second is still in the production process. Sabaash Naidu is directed and produced by Kamal Haasan and he will have to spend a considerable amount of time to complete this.

Just over a month ago Kamal Haasan announced Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar who takes about 2.5 years to work on a single film. His last film Ai starring Vikram was released in 2015. His current project 2.0, starring Rajinikanth is still in the post-production stage and is expected to release in 2018.

Kamal Haasan was also asked if he would contest in the local body polls to be held on November 17. The actor said he was looking at a longer time-frame.

At the media conference, he also announced the launch of a digital platform which he said could act as a ‘whistle-blower’. He said people can share complaints and their grievances on the app for possible redressal. The app is still under testing.

