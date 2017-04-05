Will the teaser of Vivegam be released on Ajith’s 46th birthday?

The last schedule of Thala Ajith’s big budget action thriller film Vivegam is currently underway at Belgrade. “Another 20-25 days of shoot is left in the film and we will wrapping up by the second week of May”, said a source close to the team.

“The first look teaser is getting ready, we had plans to earlier release on April 14 on the Tamil New Year Day but now, the team feels that Ajith’s birthday (May 1) would be a perfect date”, added the source.

Siva, who had previously given two super hits Veeram and Vedalam is directing the film, which is said to be a stylish action thriller. Ajith plays an Interpol officer in the film, Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan will also be seen in an important role.

Besides these three stars, Hindi actor Vivek Oberoi also marks his Tami debut in Vivegam. “Vivek’s role will be on par with Ajith’s character in the film, he plays a stylish antagonist”, says a source close to the team.

Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of Vivegam are planning to have a grand theatrical release on August 15 while the audio launch will be happening in July.