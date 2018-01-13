With 10 releases this week, which movie should you watch? We’ll help you decide

With 10 new releases competing for your money this week, it’s going to be a difficult choice for audiences to make at the box office. This weekend saw the release of three Bollywood movies: 1921, Mukkabaaz and Kaalakandi; three Hollywood movies: Paddington 2, Downsizing and The Post; and four films from the south: Thaana Serndha Koottam, Gulebaghavali, Sketch and Jai Simha. We’re going to help you make that decision. Disclaimer, Hindustan Times did not review 1921, but the reactions haven’t been positive.

Read excerpts from our reviews of the rest of the films here;

Mukkabaaz: The 156-minute Mukkabaaz is the best film in last one year or so, and this year couldn’t start on a better note. Let’s cherish Vineet Singh and his thickheaded brawler with open heart.

Rating - 4.5/5

Kaalakaandi: Akshat’s sensitive representation of Saif’s encounter with a transsexual is one highlight of the film. Chalk one for the queer movement.

Rating - 2/5

Paddington 2: Paddington 2 has done what many franchises couldn’t: make a sequel about a brave bear brilliant, beautiful and better than the original. For that, it just may deserve the BAFTAs nominations after all.

Rating - 4/5

Downsizing: Downsizing is the sort of movie that will only improve with age, when many of the concepts it imagines turn into reality. Right now, it’s ahead of its time, understandably rejected by audiences (and in an unbelievable betrayal, also by the critics). They should pick on someone their own size.

Rating - 4.5/5

The Post: It’s a euphoric, angry, and shamelessly sentimental film – the sort that only Steven Spielberg can make.

Rating - 5/5

Thaana Serndha Koottam: It would be unfair to call Thaana Serndha Koottam the remake of Akshay Kumar-starrer Special 26. This is Special 26 the way only Tamil cinema could have done it – with romance, drama and back story, all rolled into a heist film.

Rating - 3/5

Gulebaghavali: Prabhudheva plays his part aptly, making us root for him in songs and action. Hansika looks good as usual, but yet again disappoints with her performance.

Rating - 2.5/5

Sketch: Director Vijay Chandar’s Sketch (who last made the Simbu-starrer Vaalu) is one of those films set in north Madras gangster backdrop that has all style but no substance. It rides completely on Vikram’s star image and he does everything in his ability to save the film from turning into an ordeal to sit through.

Rating - 2/5

Jai Simha: Given this is a festival release, Jai Simha packs all the elements in right proportion, ticking all the boxes that ideally make such films click. As clichéd as it may sound, Jai Simha is a popcorn entertainer that gets most things right.

Rating - 2.5/5

So there you have it, three clear winners: Mukkabaaz, Paddington 2 and The Post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more