With Kavan, Vijay Sethupathi strikes gold at the BO. The film grosses Rs 20 crore in 10 days

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent outing Kavan directed by KV Anand has been declared a hit at the box office. According to trade sources, the movie is holding well in the second week and the mixed reviews of Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai has also helped the makers of Kavan to retain their screens. In 10 days since its release, the film has reportedly grossed a whopping Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it the highest grosser in Vijay Sethupathi’s career yet.

Kavan marked the first-time collaboration of director KV Anand and Vijay Sethupathi, and their combo clicked at the ticket window. While a section of audiences criticized the film for sensationalizing its take on media, the film connected well with the masses that lapped it up. Veteran actor-filmmaker T Rajendher made a smashing comeback with the film and going by the reception he received for his role, he is likely to be flooded with offers.

Kavan happens to be first release of the year for Vijay Sethupathi, who had six releases last year. This year, too, he has an interesting line up of films including Vikram Vedha, Karuppan, Aneethi Kathaigal and 96. He is also rumoured to be making his Bollywood debut this year with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in Anurag Kashyap’s production.

