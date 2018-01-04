Work hard, exercise harder: Sai

Actor Sai Tamhankar is making waves on the Internet. The Vazandar (2016) actor appears to have undergone a physical transformation and recently posted pictures of her well-toned body on her social media accounts. When asked about it, she says that she wanted to challenge herself and see how far she could go to meet her goals. “I always wanted to see if I would be able to achieve something if I decided to do it. So, I set a goal and I am glad I have been able to meet it,” says the actor, who will be next seen in the Marathi fantasy thriller, Rakshas, with Sharad Kelkar.

Speaking about her fitness regimen, Sai says, “I really worked very hard. I would work out for two hours everyday and follow a strict diet (mostly protein). Having said that, you need to follow some mental exercises too. It is not only about physical training, but also about developing your mental state. You have to learn to be calm and stay focused.” The actor adds that one has to prepare themselves to walk on the same path everyday without failing. “It is a task and you have to lead a disciplined life, which includes fixed hours of sleep and the like.”

Sai says it helped that she doesn’t have a sweet tooth and likes home-made food by default. “I don’t enjoy sweets and I am a sucker for poli-bhaji (home-cooked chapati and vegetables), so in a way, the diet wasn’t difficult to achieve.”

But did she do all this to prepare for a new film? “I can’t say if it’s for a new film, because I did it for myself. I’ve wanted to see myself in a shape like this for a long time. My fitness mantra is to work hard and exercise harder.”