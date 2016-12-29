Work on Sundar C’s Sanghamitra to begin from April 2017

Filmmaker Sundar C’s Rs 150 crore mega budget Tamil period drama Sanghamitra, which will star Jayam Ravi and Arya in the lead, will roll from April next year, a source said.

An official statement has already confirmed that Ravi and Arya will be playing the lead roles, and double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music.

Read more

A source from the film’s unit said: “The makers have three big projects in their kitty, including Sanghamitra. Since the pre-production will take months, the plan is to go on the floors by March-April 2017.”

The film will also be made in Hindi and Telugu.

“It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time,” he said.

Sri Thenandal Films, who are bankrolling the project, also have a yet-untitled project each with Vijay and Dhanush.

“The first project to go on the floors will be Vijay’s film with director Atlee. It will be followed by Karthik Subbaraj’s project with Dhanush and then finally, somewhere around April next year, Sanghamitra will roll,” the source added.

Sanghamitra happens to be the 100th film of Sri Thenandal Films.