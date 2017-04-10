 Working with Rajinikanth would make entry in Tamil films worthwhile: SS Rajamouli | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Working with Rajinikanth would make entry in Tamil films worthwhile: SS Rajamouli

At the audio launch of Baahubali 2’s Tamil version in Chennai, SS Rajamouli expressed a desire to work Rajinikanth. He added how a film with Thalaivar would make his Tamil entry worthwhile.

regional movies Updated: Apr 10, 2017 09:36 IST
Karthik Kumar
Rajinikanth

Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 releases on April 28.

Who doesn’t want to work with superstar Rajinikanth? Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is no different. The ace director has revealed that it is his long-time desire to work Thalaivar and he wishes it gets fulfilled soon.

Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali were in Chennai for the audio launch of film’s Tamil version on Sunday. The event saw public come in hordes which was proof for the craze for the film’s franchise. At the event, when Rajamouli was asked about his plans to make Tamil films, he said working with Rajinikanth would make his entry worthwhile.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhas said he didn’t mind spending four years on the project. If required, he would even have dedicated seven years. He also promised his Tamil fans that he would soon do a straight film in the language.

Team Baahubali poses for the camera in Chennai. They were there on Sunday for the audio launch of the film’s Tamil version.

Tamannaah, who plays princess Avantika in the film, said being associated with the project is more significant than any award. Anushka Shetty said he agreed to be part of the project because her character of Devasena got her really excited. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is slated for release on April 28 in a record numbers of screens and in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

