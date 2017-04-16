Working with SS Rajamouli in Baahubali was like going to a film school: Ajay Ghosh

Actor Ajay Ghosh, best known for playing a menacing police officer in National Award-winning Tamil film Visaaranai, says working with filmmaker SS Rajamouli can be very rewarding for any artiste.

In Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Ajay plays the role of a dacoit.

“Even though it’s a small role, the time spent with Rajamouli sir on the sets is equivalent to going to a film school. Working with him has been rewarding. You can learn so much even if you spend a few hours with him,” said Ajay.

Excited about being part of one of India’s biggest motion pictures, he said he can’t wait to see himself on the screen.

“To see myself as part of the country’s most anticipated film is the biggest achievement of my career so far. I play a dacoit in Anushka’s kingdom and very excited to know how audiences will receive me,” he said.

The actor will next be seen in Tamil film Thappu Thanda.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is slated for worldwide release on April 28. It also stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

