You cannot predict a film’s success: Sonalee

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni meets us on a bright day in the city, and it’s evident that the Puneite is keenly looking forward to her upcoming projects and aiming to break the mould that people have developed for her. “My identity as an actor has got limited to a certain kind of character. Over the years, I have tried to break the mould by doing different films such as Rama Madhav (2014), Mitwa (2015), Poshter Girl (2016) and now, of course, Hampi,” says the light-eyed beauty, who sports a tomboy look for her next film.

Sonalee will also be seen with Amruta Subhash in a film that revolves around two women from different arenas of life. The story progresses on to show how they meet at a junction thus, intertwining their lives. The Poshter Girl (2016) actor is looking for roles outside of her comfort zone. She admits that she needed to explore something different as an actor and she has begun to discover it too. “You can never say if a particular thing can change your life, and you cannot predict a film’s success. You can’t really plan things, especially films. They are beyond calculations. So, I am just going to keep doing these experiments and hope for the best.”

With different films, Sonalee is trying to get into a space where she can create a complete new identity for herself. “This is not a sudden change. I have been consciously making an effort to offer a new look and role to the audience with each film that I do. However, they still remember me from certain films that I had done earlier. I hope, this year will change that.”