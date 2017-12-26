Yuvan Shankar Raja, Dhanush reunite after a decade for Maari 2

It is already known that Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan are joining hands again for the sequel to their Tamil film Maari. It had been announced that the film will also star Sai Pallavi as the female lead, Krishna and Tovino Thomas, who will play the antagonist. Ever since the sequel was announced, one question that everybody has been asking about is whether the project will mark the reunion of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

However, on Monday director Balaji Mohan shared that composer Yuvan is onboard for this project. He wrote, “Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that @thisisysr sir is on board for #Maari2 music work has started! @dhanushkraja sir #Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years!”

Son of maestro Ilayaraja, the collaboration of Yuvan and Dhanush goes back films such as Thulluvatho Ilamai and Kadhal Kondein. They last worked together in 2008 film Yaaradi Nee Mohini, a remake of Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule. It’ll be an interesting combination to look forward to as the duo has given several chartbusters over the years.

In Maari 2, Dhanush will return as a dhoti-clad, mustache twirling local rowdy. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks, have been retained in the sequel. It has also been confirmed that the film, to be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, will be made as a bilingual and will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

