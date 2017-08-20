Can’t witness total solar eclipse because you aren’t in US? Watch it here

India won’t get to witness Monday’s total solar eclipse that will sweep from Oregon to South Carolina in the United States.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to traverse the US from coast to coast in 99 years.

You can’t witness the celestial event in India, nut that doesn’t mean you can’t see it all. Space India is live-streaming the eclipse from the US on August 21.

The eclipse is live streamed from Idaho in the US using a 50 mm f/5 finderscope, a small auxiliary telescope mounted on an Astrotrac tracker -- the main astronomical telescope -- to follow the Sun.

The device has a webcam and a solar filter fitted to it, which will enable streaming directly on the official YouTube channel of Space India and on the organisation’s website.

Solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, and scores a bull’s-eye by completely blotting out the sunlight. The moon casts a shadow on our planet and the dead center is where sky gazers get the full treatment. In this case, the total eclipse will last up to 2 minutes and 40-plus seconds in places.

Here are other ways of watching the solar eclipse:

— NASA will offer coverage online and on NASA Television.

— The PBS science series NOVA is planning a quick turnaround with an hourlong eclipse documentary.

— The Science Channel will broadcast its live coverage from Madras, Oregon, with commentary from educators and astronomers from the Lowell Observatory.