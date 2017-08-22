God of all photobombs: Here’s what ‘eclipsed’ the moon when it was shadowing the sun
The whole of North America gazed intently at the sky to witness a once in a lifetime Solar eclipse on Monday, but a Nasa photographer captured a rather unusual sight. Turns out, it was not just the Sun, Moon and Earth that aligned themselves to ring in the astronomical phenomenon. The International Space Station- that orbits around the Earth and serves as a home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts- too sneaked in and photobombed the Moon.
The photos captured by Nasa photographer Joel Kowsky in Banner, Wyoming show the tiny ISS resembling an ant charting across the frame in front of the sun.
Image of #Eclipse2017, made from 7 frames, shows @Space_Station, as it transits the Sun near Banner, WY. Flickr: https://t.co/PQFAbVSR32 pic.twitter.com/k0Lwc3i1as— NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017
Up close
According to Nasa, the space station was moving at roughly 5 miles per second and was deputed to take photos and video of the eclipse from their perspective.
Twitter was overjoyed to witness this rare event:
Photo bomb level ISS 😂— Debjyoti Chowdhury (@djbabai) August 22, 2017
pic.twitter.com/lQHuefmO1W
@Astro2fish Dude! You guys pulled off a photobomb for the ages! ISS traveling across the Sun while the eclipse was happening! You guys ROCK!— Melanie J (@Melaniebfl) August 22, 2017
Best photobomb of 2017 #Eclipse #SolarEclispe2017 #iss pic.twitter.com/LljmthASU9— Diva Ash (@DivaAshUK) August 21, 2017
Best photobomb ever!!— Scarface (@anuparyal08) August 22, 2017
ISS flies pas the Sun and the Moon during #SolarEclispe2017 pic.twitter.com/61iB727GqC
Best #photobomb ever?? The Sun, the moon and the @NASA International Space station.... 🛰🌔 #SolarEclipse17 pic.twitter.com/KFyad9KKS2— Paul McDonnell (@PaulMac69) August 21, 2017
My favourite solar eclipse image is definitely the ISS photobomb 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yut1M1Q0td— Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) August 21, 2017