God of all photobombs: Here’s what ‘eclipsed’ the moon when it was shadowing the sun

The whole of North America gazed intently at the sky to witness a once in a lifetime Solar eclipse on Monday, but a Nasa photographer captured a rather unusual sight. Turns out, it was not just the Sun, Moon and Earth that aligned themselves to ring in the astronomical phenomenon. The International Space Station- that orbits around the Earth and serves as a home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts- too sneaked in and photobombed the Moon.

The photos captured by Nasa photographer Joel Kowsky in Banner, Wyoming show the tiny ISS resembling an ant charting across the frame in front of the sun.

Up close



The International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during the partial solar eclipse (AP Photo)





According to Nasa, the space station was moving at roughly 5 miles per second and was deputed to take photos and video of the eclipse from their perspective.

Twitter was overjoyed to witness this rare event:

Photo bomb level ISS 😂

pic.twitter.com/lQHuefmO1W — Debjyoti Chowdhury (@djbabai) August 22, 2017

@Astro2fish Dude! You guys pulled off a photobomb for the ages! ISS traveling across the Sun while the eclipse was happening! You guys ROCK! — Melanie J (@Melaniebfl) August 22, 2017

Best photobomb ever!!

ISS flies pas the Sun and the Moon during #SolarEclispe2017 pic.twitter.com/61iB727GqC — Scarface (@anuparyal08) August 22, 2017