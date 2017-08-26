Stargazing with NASA: Images of Mars’ snowy dunes to dwarf galaxy

A corner of NASA’s website is called ‘photo of the day’. Here images captured by the space agency’s telescopes and spacecraft captured are featured: from hurricanes to solar eclipse. Here is a selection of NASA’s photos.

Hurricane Harvey, as seen from the cupola of the International Space Station. (NASA)

On August 25, 2017, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos.

Total solar eclipse viewed from space. (NASA)

As millions of people across the United States experienced a total eclipse as the umbra, or moon’s shadow passed over them, only six people witnessed the umbra from space. The space station crossed the path of the eclipse three times as it orbited above the continental United States at an altitude of 250 miles.

NASA captioned this image ‘Glory of the Heavens’. ((NASA/Bill Ingalls))

This composite image shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

A new point of view for Jupiter. (NASA)

This striking Jovian vista was created by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

The subject of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. (ESA/Hubble & NASA)

The NGC 5949 dwarf galaxy is at a distance of around 44 million light years from Earth--that’s near, according to astronomners. Its called a dwarf due to its relatively small number of constituent stars. Despite its small proportions, NGC 5949’s proximity has meant that its light can be picked up by fairly small telescopes.

A view of solar evaporation ponds near Moab, Utah. (NASA)

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took this photograph of solar evaporation ponds outside the city of Moab, Utah. There are 23 colorful ponds spread across 400 acres. They are part of a large operation to mine potassium chloride—more commonly referred to as muriate of potash —from ore buried underground.

A view from the International Space Station of the moon rising. (NASA)

From his vantage point aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon and captured this beautiful image on August 3, 2017. “Gorgeous moon rise! Such great detail when seen from space. Next full moon marks #Eclipse2017. We’ll be watching from @Space_Station,” Bresnik wrote.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory watches a sunspot, a spot or patch that appears from time to time on the sun’s surface, appearing dark by contrast with its surroundings. (NASA)

On July 5, 2017, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory watched an active region — an area of intense and complex magnetic fields — rotate into view on the Sun. This image shows a blended view of the sunspot in visible and extreme ultraviolet light, revealing bright coils arcing over the active region --particles spiraling along magnetic field lines.

A look inside the International Space Station’s BEAM module. (NASA)

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik looks through the hatch of the International Space Station’s Bigelow Expandable Aerospace Module (BEAM) on July 31, 2017. The BEAM is an experimental expandable module just over halfway into its planned two-year demonstration on the space station.