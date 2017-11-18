Space agency NASA has released a time lapse video that maps the ebbs and flows of this year’s hurricane season by detecting salt, smoke and dust in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The stunning video shows destructive Atlantic hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria among others, progressing as they become potent and eventually simmering down.

NASA explains on its website that sweeping, fast winds whip up ocean water, which blows sea salt into the air. The agency can then use tools to track dust, smoke and salt to study weather patterns that are part of invisible natural processes. These observations are then applied to a mathematical model to visualize the storms.

This visualization has been made by NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office with weather patterns from July 31 to November 1, 2017.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season in the Atlantic started with the furious Harvey, that submerged most of the American city of Houston under water. Then came the rampaging Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful mega storms ever recorded, followed by Maria and Ophelia.

Just the cost to the United States to repair the damage caused by this year’s hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria - in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands - is estimated to be tens of billions of dollars.

Hurricanes are like giant engines with wind speeds of at least 119 kmph that use warm and moist air as fuel.

