A job at hand: UK store offers to pay Rs 23 lakh to ‘review’ sex toys

Are you enthusiastic and hardworking? Do you have a good sense of humour? Do you have excellent communication skills? And most importantly, do you fiddle with sex toys? If yes, you can land a job in the UK for a whopping salary of £ 28,000 (Rs 23 lakhs approx) per annum.

LoveWoo, a leading UK adult store is in hunt for a candidate who can review their products that range from sex toys, lingerie and games. The worker will be tasked with deciding “why the product is hot, what could make it hotter” and giving “personal recommendations”.

“Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls,” a spokesperson of the company told BBC.

The post is a full time job with the employee requiring to work from home two days a week and three days a week at office. The employee will also be entitled to time off on their birthday, private healthcare, discounted gym membership, and an annual staff retreat.

If you are good at something, never do it for free. High time you realized that. The applications close on September 15. So hurry up!