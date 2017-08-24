Adults only wedding video: Best man plays prank on groom with help from PornHub

The most difficult part of a wedding for the best man or maid of honour is probably penning down the perfect speech.

One might include embarrassing secrets, anecdotes or look back on happy times, but Thom did something different.

Thom teamed up with the largest pornographic distributor in the world to make a video for the groom. PornHub happily obliged and released a 1.30 minute long video telling Danny, the groom, how much they have appreciated his ‘stamina and loyalty’ over the years.

Thom begins his speech by asking “what has Danny always loved?”. Porn.

The video opens with a woman who introduces herself as Aria, with a message from Danny’s ‘old friend’ PornHub.

Tongue-in-cheek, Aria tells Danny, “All the girls are gutted to hear that you’re getting married. We want to congratulate you and your bride today, but we also want you to know that we’ve saved all your favourites.”

The video then lists out all his frequently viewed videos and a map of all the places from where he has logged in to the porn website.

A map of all the places where Danny logged in to the website (PornHub)

A list of Danny’s favourite videos (PornHub)

PornHub goes on to offer the groom a free premium subscription. “Danny we will never leave you and you will always be welcome back. We know Cath (his wife) can’t travel with you everywhere. So when that day comes, we will welcome you back with a free Pornhub premium subscription.”

The video ends with a congratulatory message and a loud kissing sound.

“Everyone at the wedding loved it,” Thom tells Refinery29. “My friend’s face as it was being introduced and played was priceless! They both saw it for what is was, very good-natured humor at his expense. You can see the reactions from the crowd in the video. Wonderful.”

Next time you’re stuck writing a speech, take a leaf from Thom’s book who won the internet and earned himself the title of the ‘Greatest Best Man Ever’. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.