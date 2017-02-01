All men wish to be treated as son, not son-in-law, finds survey

A social media survey conducted by online matchmaking brand BharatMatrimony, attempted to understand how Indian boys and girls wish their father-in-law to be and the kind of expectations they have of them.

The survey, My Father-In-Law-to-Be, witnessed over 2,000 responses.

Acknowledging that single girls and boys expect to be treated well and supported by their future family, the brand posed 10 questions.

Some of the key insights from the survey:

1) 100% of guys wished to be treated as sons rather than sons-in-law by their father-in-law, saying they “wish to be loved more than respected.”

2) 60% girls wanted their father-in-law to support what’s right and correct the wrong when there is an argument between the couple, while 40% guys felt the same.

3) 73% guys wished to get advice from their in-law only when they ask for it, while 27% were okay with unsolicited advice. They felt elders are more experienced and could therefore guide them.

4) 57% guys felt that the couple should decide when to have kids, while 43% of the girls felt the same.

5) 53% girls said that after marriage they would treat their in-laws just the way they treat their own parents, while 47% guys agreed with that.

6) A majority of girls and boys wanted to be given their own space after marriage since it’s them who have to spend the rest of the life together.

Kaushik Tiwari, Head - Marketing at BharatMatrimony says, “Today’s youth is very open about their expectations from marriage and in-laws. Their responses to our social media campaign clearly show that they’d like to make every effort to make the relationship work.”