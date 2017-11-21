Between the sheets: Eating mushrooms, porridge daily can boost sex drive

If you have low sexual desire then here are some breakfast foods that may get you better luck in the sack as what we eat has a major influence on our sex drive.

The findings indicated that if you have a low sex drive you could be lacking in vitamin D and to get this back up, you can include mushrooms, fortified breakfast cereal - porridge, cornflakes, muesli - eggs and mackerel.

There can be many things that can cause low libido like stress, a low level of fitness, your work-life balance and food. According to researchers, a person can eat a fortified breakfast cereal to start your day, followed by a mushroom omelette for lunch and mackerel for dinner.

In fact, it can all come down to what you eat for breakfast. According to a study, there are three common breakfast foods that can actually cure your low sex drive, reports Daily Star.

The research, which was conducted by Healthspan, analysed 2,000 people and revealed every day symptoms to show if one has a vitamin or mineral deficiency. Researcher Rob Hobson, head of nutrition in Healthspan, said, “Many of these symptoms are things people put up with every day, thinking that they are just par for the course.”

“But often, they could be a sign that you are suffering a vitamin or mineral deficiency and simply eating foods which contain the item you are lacking could ease your symptoms,” he added. “For example, a headache could be an indicator that you need more magnesium, vitamin B12 and B6 - something you can get from eating pumpkin seeds, prunes, banana or fortified soy milk.

So if you’re really looking to boost your sex drive, you try incorporating all of these vitamin D rich foods into your daily diet!

