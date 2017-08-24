Boyfriend ‘ghosts’ girlfriend of 3 years, now she’s back in his life as his new boss

In recent times, ‘ghosting’ has become the latest buzzword in dating and relationship lingo. To ghost someone means to disappear from your partner’s life without any warning or explanation. It has become controversial because of its brutal nature but people go ahead and do it anyway.

A recent story of ghosting that went viral is that of a school teacher who ended up in the soup. He had been in a relationship with a woman named Sylvia for three years, of which, they lived in for two. He felt they had different expectations from each other, so he packed up and left the country. Fast forward to a few years later, and the man discovers that Sylvia is set to be her future boss. He wrote to blogger Alison Green on askamanager.org for advice.

He wrote, “Sylvia wanted to settle down but I was not ready to commit so young… Over the Christmas break, while she was visiting her family, I simply moved out and left the country. I took advantage of the fact that I accepted a job in other country and did not tell her about it. I simply wanted to avoid being untangled in a break-up drama.”

He added, “We have not been in touch and do not have any mutual friends anymore. I am not a big fan of social media and had no idea what she had been up to since the unpleasant situation a long time ago. I have no idea what to do and how to deal with this mess. It is clear this will be not only embarrassing but I will also be reporting to my ex. I am not in a position to find another job at present.”

On the internet, he did not find many supporters. Most expressed he had been cruel to Sylvia. He had also painted Sylvia in a bad light: “Sylvia was rather emotional and became obsessed with the relationship, tracking me down, even causing various scenes with my parents and friends.” To that, readers and Green felt that she probably was worried and wanted to make sure he was alive and well.

As for career advice, Green warned him not to expect a smooth ride. She wrote, “Your best chances of an okay outcome are probably to contact Sylvia ahead of time to let her know you work there so that she’s not blindsided by it on her first day. Acknowledge that you made a terrible mistake when you disappeared, say that you’re very sorry for the hurt and alarm you must have caused her, and say that you realise that neither of you are in a great position to work together now. Ask her if she’d like to talk about what to do.”

Well, we guess the man didn’t know how karma works before ghosting his girlfriend.

