Breast ain’t best for Millennial men, Pornhub study says online searches sag

It seems a paradigm shift is underway as far male pornographic habits are concerned. The affinity of millennial males towards breasts is less compared to previous generations, if a recent online study is to be believed.

According to a study done by Pornhub on what people’s porn habits and preferences online are, there has been a 20 % fall in people searching for breasts. While millions are still searching for breasts and b**bs, they comprise only 1.5 % of total searches.

What is interesting, however, is the ways in which they search for breasts online. The two most used search terms are ‘big t*ts’ and ‘big b**bs.’ Quite basic and self explanatory, as you can see.

Then there are the following- ‘huge t*ts,’ ‘big natural t*ts,’ and just ‘b**bs.’ Post that, specifics come into play as the key words are ‘Asian’ and ‘lesbian.’ Another one is ‘breastfeeding’.

What one can deduce from this study is that people are more or less looking for large breasts. Also, natural is preferred over silicon. One thing’s for sure, after 100 years when Pornhub does this analysis again, we won’t be surprised if breasts figure prominently on the list - they just might rise to the challenge!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more