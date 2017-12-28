 Couple’s fight over money goes viral. You’ll find yourself cheering for the girlfriend | sex and relationships | Hindustan Times
Couple’s fight over money goes viral. You’ll find yourself cheering for the girlfriend

What did the guy do so wrong that his girlfriend was absolutely furious?

sex and relationships Updated: Dec 28, 2017 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
The argument was live posted by a Twitter user.
The argument was live posted by a Twitter user.(Shutterstock)

We might almost be in 2018, but when it comes to attitudes towards women, some guys are still clearly centuries behind. Recently, a Twitter user @mzbat live-tweeted a couple’s fight that she witnessed at the airport. While entertaining for the people around them, the boyfriend’s behaviour was actually pretty disgusting, as many users agreed. His crime?

He asked his girlfriend to turn down a promotion at her job because then her salary would be higher than his, which would “humiliate” him. His fragile male ego was apparently threatened this.

Jeez, whatever happened to supporting and being proud of your partner’s success? If you feel the guy had no right to feel insecure over such a thing, you’re not alone.

But wait, he went on to say more sexist things.

At this point, the girlfriend had enough and decided to speak her mind.

She didn’t stop here.

The couple remains unidentified, but the woman has earned some admiration for daring to break free of the toxic relationship!

