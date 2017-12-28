Couple’s fight over money goes viral. You’ll find yourself cheering for the girlfriend

We might almost be in 2018, but when it comes to attitudes towards women, some guys are still clearly centuries behind. Recently, a Twitter user @mzbat live-tweeted a couple’s fight that she witnessed at the airport. While entertaining for the people around them, the boyfriend’s behaviour was actually pretty disgusting, as many users agreed. His crime?

He asked his girlfriend to turn down a promotion at her job because then her salary would be higher than his, which would “humiliate” him. His fragile male ego was apparently threatened this.

Couple beside me at the airport is arguing over money. He just told her if she loved him she’d turn down the promotion bc everyone would know she’d be making more money than him and he’d be humiliated. Holy shit is that really still a thing? wtf — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

Jeez, whatever happened to supporting and being proud of your partner’s success? If you feel the guy had no right to feel insecure over such a thing, you’re not alone.

omg she’s crying and said she’d never do anything to jeopardize their relationship and he’s like "good then turn down the job" and I just want to punch him — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

But wait, he went on to say more sexist things.

He just told her once they’re married and have kids she wouldn’t be working anyway so there’s no point focusing on her career anyway and I’m rekt. I can’t believe this is 2017. — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

At this point, the girlfriend had enough and decided to speak her mind.

OMG SHE WIPED HER TEARS & SAID "kids? who said anything about me ever wanting kids?!" pic.twitter.com/WrFXgAWIOz — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

She didn’t stop here.

SHE THREW HER BOARDING PASS AT HIM AND TOLD HIM TO HAVE FUN IN CANCUN. SHE JUST RAGE QUIT. OMG PEOPLE CLAPPED WHEN SHE WALKED AWAY. BEST. DAY. EVER. — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

The couple remains unidentified, but the woman has earned some admiration for daring to break free of the toxic relationship!

Dear Brave Airport Lady, if you ever see this, just know that although I’m sorry you went through this (esp during the holidays), I hope that, one day, you look back on this as a defining moment in your life. Never settle. Follow your heart. You are a goddess. ❤️ — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

