Cuddling, saying romantic things to your man may enhance relationship happiness

For enhancing sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness, behaviours like cuddling, saying romantic things or decorating a room romantically may be appealing, especially for men, finds a study.

“Contrary to some stereotypes, the most appealing behaviours, even for men, are romantic and affectionate behaviours,” said lead author Debby Herbenick. “These included kissing more often during sex, cuddling, saying sweet/romantic things during sex, making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex, and so on,” Herbenick added.

A sample of Americans was asked about whether they have engaged in more than 30 sexual behaviours. In addition, they investigated the level of appeal of nearly 50 sexual behaviours. They found that in the more than 2,000 men and women, who completed the survey, many have engaged in a wide variety of behaviours and that some are fairly common. They noted that although many men and women rated a range of sexual behaviours as appealing and may have tried them in the distant past, fewer engaged in them in the past month or year.

The data highlights opportunities for couples to talk more openly with one another about their sexual desires and interests. “Together they may find new ways of being romantic or sexual with one another, enhancing both their sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness,” they stated.

This research has many implications for the future understanding of adult sexual behaviours. Sexuality educators, clinicians as well as people in the general population will now have a better understanding of the prevalence and diversity of sexual behaviours experienced by adults in the U.S. general population. The research is published in journal PLOS One.

