Dating a ‘waste of time’? Japanese women too busy to fall in love, finds survey

Some 60% of eligible women in Japan are reluctant to fall in love due to the growing burden at their workplace, according to a survey.

As women today have the same workload as men in Japan, the ensuing fatigue has made women more willing to lounge on a sofa and watch soap operas after work instead of going on dates, said the survey conducted by cocoloni.jp, an online dating advice site.

Office love is no longer alluring and blind dates were even regarded as stressful and tedious and seldom satisfying, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. One in four women admit to having fallen asleep on a date due to tiredness caused by work, according to the survey.

Another online dating site Lovely Media has said a growing number of women are quitting random dates because they think it was a “waste of time”. Instead, they make pregnancy their ultimate goal, thus turning to matchmaking routes for seeking an ideal husband.

Back in the 1980s, over 60% of young people in their 20s in Japan were in relationships, while today this group is in the minority. “Shorter working hours, guaranteed maternity and paternity leaves, and a less forbidding atmosphere will go a long way in getting women to think about love,” the survey concluded.

