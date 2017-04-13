Did you bump into your partner’s ex and fight? Here’s some expert help

Reportedly, a few days back, Farhan Akhtar —Shraddha Kapoor’s alleged beau — and Aditya Roy Kapur, her alleged ex, fought at a party. This was because Shraddha was bonding with Aditya at the bash, which didn’t go well with Farhan, and post the incident Shraddha even did damage control.
It is common knowledge that most people don’t like their partner’s ex. Often, things turn ugly if you bump into them, especially when you are with your partner or a spouse. There is always a possibility that some pleasantries may be exchanged on such an occasion.
Be secure
Consultant psychiatrist, Dr Ambrish Dharmadhikari explains how best to deal with situations like these. “Jealousy is the first emotion that is evoked in such a situation. One should be welcoming to your partner’s ex. You should also realise that your partner is not a trophy for which you are fighting. Instead, you should have trust and confidence in your relationship. One should remember that a positive reaction at such times reflects security in your current relationship. It can also help build trust. Yes, there should be a limit but a courtesy greeting would save a lot of trouble.”
Talk about it
There is also the possibility of your partner interacting with his or her ex at such a meeting, which may not go down well with you. But, Dharmadhikari says one should not try to convey your displeasure immediately. Instead, communicate and discuss the issue with your partner in private. He says, “Current relationship matters more. Not liking someone is fine but expressing it in public is not. So, just take a deep breath and let the displeasure go.”
Consultant psychiatrist Gaurav Wadgaonkar says that having a problem with your partner or spouse’s ex in such a situation is only natural. He says, “Humans have the ability to override emotions with rational thinking. Healthy communication with your current partner or spouse can avoid confrontations is such situations.”
