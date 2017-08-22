Don’t let your ex rob you of life’s fun. Here’s how to get over a messy break-up

At times, you end up having to end a toxic relationship which starts affecting your health, and self-esteem. Or even though you don’t want to give up on your relationship, it may seem the best course of action at a particular point of time.

Whatever the reason, one thing is for sure —it’s not easy to get over a former boyfriend/girlfriend. But keep in mind that the best way forward is to live life to the fullest and not miss out on anything. It might even make your ex feel miserable about losing you. If you are keen to move on, here are some tips:

Unfollow your former partner to make it easier to move on. (Shutterstock)

* Remove your ex from your social media feed.

Can you really move on if you see photos of your ex and their status updates popping up every now and then? The chances are it will remind you of the past and make you feel depressed. Instead unfollow them or unfriend them. Immediately.

Meet up with friends to get over the break-up. (Shutterstock)

* Catch up with friends.

This is the best time to catch up with friends and seek their advice and company. It might give you a different perspective on how you are viewing the break-up and make your anger less intense.

A makeover or some extra pampering might help you feel refreshed and raring to go. (Shutterstock)

* Get a makeover.

A break-up might make you feel low and unhappy with life. Why not bring about a subtle change in how you dress, pamper yourself with spa sessions or decorate your house to mark this new phase in life?

Try your hand at something new or explore a new hobby. (Shutterstock)

* Enjoy your new-found freedom.

So, your ex always hated a particular habit of yours or you never got the time to do something you liked? Now is the time to break free and enjoy all the things that you had to give up because of conflicting interests. Spend quality time with people you like, go travelling solo or take up a new hobby.

Yoga can help you gain mental peace. (Shutterstock)

*Hit the gym or do yoga.

Not yet at peace with the break-up and want to make your ex-boyfriend/girlfriend jealous? One of the best ways to get over someone and yet make them envy you is to look happy and confident and exercise can help you do so. Not only will it make you fit and fab, it will also reduce stress levels and yoga can help make you calmer.

