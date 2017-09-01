He wanted to die. She stopped him. 10 years later, they got married
Kevin Walsh was ready to end his life. He had written a note. Had reached the location where he planned to die. Just a few seconds and all the pain would be over.
And just when he was about to do it, his phone rang. “I can’t die not knowing (who it was calling him)” he thought to himself. He didn’t recognise the number, but he answered and it was her. The woman he would marry after 10 years.
“I asked her what was up and she said she just felt like she had to call me,” writes Walsh in response to a question posted on Quora that read, “What is one moment in your life you thought could only happen in a movie?”
Kevin met Blake when he was 13 at a summer camp. “The prettiest girl I’d ever seen walked right up to me and said ‘black is a good color on you.’” And that was the beginning of their friendship.
They lost touch for some time in high school, but Kevin says Blake was always in his thoughts. “Even now I’m not sure I can say why - something about her just stayed with me,” he recounts in the post.
It had been a year since they had spoken when Kevin received her call at that crucial moment. He asked her what was up and “she said she just felt like she had to call me”. Kevin went on to tell her about the bout of depression he was going through and she talked him out of it. “I mean she literally said “What? Don’t do that.” And that was that.
“She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I’d propose with,” he writes.
Kevin proposed to Blake in April 2016 with a black diamond, a reference to Blake’s first comment that brought the two together. Five months later they tied the knot.
People on social media can’t stop gushing about Kevin and Blake’s ‘breathtaking’ love story.
The Quora post has received over 131k views. Instagram user suusnogwat says “You seemed to sense he was at an all time low and had to call. Beautiful! I wish you two the best!” while a Quora user Wansai Ounkeo suggested their story would serve as the perfect plot for a Korean drama serial.