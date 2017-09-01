He wanted to die. She stopped him. 10 years later, they got married

Kevin Walsh was ready to end his life. He had written a note. Had reached the location where he planned to die. Just a few seconds and all the pain would be over.

And just when he was about to do it, his phone rang. “I can’t die not knowing (who it was calling him)” he thought to himself. He didn’t recognise the number, but he answered and it was her. The woman he would marry after 10 years.

“I asked her what was up and she said she just felt like she had to call me,” writes Walsh in response to a question posted on Quora that read, “What is one moment in your life you thought could only happen in a movie?”

#TBT just a little bit late. The moment when this incredible man got down on one knee. I am so overcome with gratefulness for the perseverance he showed, bidding his time for 10 years, waiting for the stars to align. 8 more days until he is mine forever #walshwedding A post shared by Blake Moore (@blakeyk) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

Kevin met Blake when he was 13 at a summer camp. “The prettiest girl I’d ever seen walked right up to me and said ‘black is a good color on you.’” And that was the beginning of their friendship.

They lost touch for some time in high school, but Kevin says Blake was always in his thoughts. “Even now I’m not sure I can say why - something about her just stayed with me,” he recounts in the post.

It had been a year since they had spoken when Kevin received her call at that crucial moment. He asked her what was up and “she said she just felt like she had to call me”. Kevin went on to tell her about the bout of depression he was going through and she talked him out of it. “I mean she literally said “What? Don’t do that.” And that was that.

A post shared by Blake Moore (@blakeyk) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

“She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I’d propose with,” he writes.

Kevin proposed to Blake in April 2016 with a black diamond, a reference to Blake’s first comment that brought the two together. Five months later they tied the knot.

"You look good in black." My first words to KJ 12 years ago. Little did either of us know that statement would be oh so true. I get to walk down an aisle and see him "look good in black" in 5 months. But more than that, I get to look good in black forever. #Moorenomore A post shared by Blake Moore (@blakeyk) on Apr 10, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

People on social media can’t stop gushing about Kevin and Blake’s ‘breathtaking’ love story.

The Quora post has received over 131k views. Instagram user suusnogwat says “You seemed to sense he was at an all time low and had to call. Beautiful! I wish you two the best!” while a Quora user Wansai Ounkeo suggested their story would serve as the perfect plot for a Korean drama serial.