Is your political view ruining your relationship? Here’s what to do about it

These days, the political landscape of the world is widely divided. In this scenarios, imagine getting into a relationship with someone with a radically different political point of view from you. Initially, you might not realise it, but it’s like walking into a landmine. Your conversations will eventually become political debates in sometime. Some couples embrace differences sportively, while more often than not, having contrasting views is non-negotiable and there’s a constant effort to make the partner turn on their side. Each individual has different views of the world. Therefore, differences are bound to exist. Thus, dealing with political differences in a relationship is not easy, but definitely possible.

While discussing your political ideas with your partner try to keep it calm and not personal.

Our panel of experts tells you how you can make this work:

While arguing, agree to disagree in a courteous manner.

Strategic topic avoidance: One of the partners may an effort to avoid certain topics that can trigger a full blown argument leading to irreconcilable differences. “This strategy can help you maintain your relationship and also preserve autonomy,” says Shivani Misri Sadhoo, marriage counsellor.

Agree to disagree in a civilised manner: Partners may disagree with each other. But emphasis hinges on the way you choose to disagree. “The moment you to start to disrespect, criticise or belittle your partners opinions, it’s time to seek help. One should simply agree to disagree respectfully and stop the conversation, when needed,” says Dr Anil Sethi, relationship counsellor.

Don’t impose your ideology: The reason that relationships don’t survive political differences is because one of the partners feel the need to impose their own opinion on the other. “The moment you start to forcefully shove your political ideology down your partner’s throat, it’s the beginning of the end of your relationship. Argue in a calm, playful manner. Never force your opinions,” says Pulkit Sharma, psychologist.

You may have studied politics, but don’t try to impose your opinion on your partner.

Even after following these steps, you’ve still to come to an Impasse? Then ask yourself these questions!

1)Do you respect and accept your partner unconditionally?

When you respect you partner, you even understand his/her political ideologies. “If you agree to disagree respectfully, your relationship can survive anything. After all, as the theory goes, opposites always attract,” says Sadhoo.

2)What are your priorities?

Set your priorities right. “Ask yourself one question. If your partner takes priority over your political ideology, you should be able to move on after every heated argument. Saying ‘I’m sorry’ doesn’t mean you are wrong, it means you value your relationship more,” says Sethi.

3)How do you argue?

“If arguments between partners are challenging and constructive, where both of them are open and flexible to new ideas, then despite hitting an impasse, the couple may return strongly,”says Sharma. For healthy arguments a part of #relationshipgoals#.