It’s lust at first sight, always. No such thing as love at first sight, says study

Get ready, your idea of romance, the kind you’ve been nurturing since your college days, is going to come crashing down. A team of researchers have just concluded that there is no such called “love at first sight”. The study, published in the journal Personal Relationships, kills it even more: More than love, it is “lust at first sight”, they’ve concluded.

Researchers from the University of Groningen interacted with 396 Dutch and German students, during which the students were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their present relationship status, along with looking at photos of various potential partners who they had never met before.

Guys and girls were paired together for either 20 or 90 minutes and later asked how attracted they felt towards their dates and also if they experienced love at first sight. (Youtube)

The students were asked to rate how attracted they felt towards the people whose photos they had been showed, and whether they experienced feelings such as love, intimacy, commitment and passion. The participants also had to say whether they agreed with the saying: “I am experiencing love at first sight.”

Some participants also were part of two studies with regards to speed dating. Guys and girls were paired together for either 20 or 90 minutes and later asked how attracted they felt towards their dates and also if they experienced love at first sight.

The conclusion: Love at first sight isn’t real. According to the study, it’s more about ‘lust at first sight’. During the study, 32 participants (mostly men) described 49 times they felt love at first sight, either towards real individuals or after looking at a photo of someone. However, none of these romantic declarations were reciprocated. And here’s the clincher: Even the feeling of love in most instances were strongly tied to a sense of physical attraction.

“Our findings suggest that love at first sight reported at actual first sight resembles neither passionate love nor love more generally,” the researchers said. It is likely that people who say they fell in love at first sight could be a “strong initial attraction that many label as ‘love at first sight’”, the researchers concluded.

