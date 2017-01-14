Meeting your girlfriend’s parents? Here are 5 signs they like you

Impressing your girl’s parents is one hell of a task, but not an impossible one for sure. The meetings can be intense and leave you dazed and confused. However, parents always give a subtle clue if they like you or not. Here are five signs that you should look out for to rest assured that you’re on the right track, and her folks are impressed.

They like you if...

1. They are paying attention to you while you have a conversation with them. They don’t look at their phones or watch TV while talking to you. They make eye contact with you. Icing on the cake is when the parents are actually interested in your opinion.

2. They start asking you questions. Don’t be scared. Answer their questions in a calm, composed manner. Remember the simple facts of life, when people are curious about other people they start to ask questions about them in order to know more. So don’t get overwhelmed if you get a barrage of question from the parents to answer.

3. They start to refer future meetings with absent family members. This means they can imagine you mingling with their extended family. This reference also indicates that envision you as an integrated member of the family.

4. They refer to you as ‘the boyfriend’ when talking to other non family members at social gatherings. If the parents of girlfriend introduce you as, “This is Rahul, my daughter’s boyfriend,” then you are on the right track.

5. They want to meet you again. That’s the best indicator that you have managed to impress your girlfriend’s parents. You will start getting invitations to dinners and barbeque with them. Good luck!

Inputs by Pulkit Sharma, Psychologist