 Meeting your girlfriend’s parents? Here are 5 signs they like you | sex and relationships | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Meeting your girlfriend’s parents? Here are 5 signs they like you

sex and relationships Updated: Jan 14, 2017 17:34 IST
Abhinav Verma
Abhinav Verma
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Confused if your beloved’s parents approve of you or not?

Impressing your girl’s parents is one hell of a task, but not an impossible one for sure. The meetings can be intense and leave you dazed and confused. However, parents always give a subtle clue if they like you or not. Here are five signs that you should look out for to rest assured that you’re on the right track, and her folks are impressed.

They like you if...

1. They are paying attention to you while you have a conversation with them. They don’t look at their phones or watch TV while talking to you. They make eye contact with you. Icing on the cake is when the parents are actually interested in your opinion.

2. They start asking you questions. Don’t be scared. Answer their questions in a calm, composed manner. Remember the simple facts of life, when people are curious about other people they start to ask questions about them in order to know more. So don’t get overwhelmed if you get a barrage of question from the parents to answer.

Read more

3. They start to refer future meetings with absent family members. This means they can imagine you mingling with their extended family. This reference also indicates that envision you as an integrated member of the family.

4. They refer to you as ‘the boyfriend’ when talking to other non family members at social gatherings. If the parents of girlfriend introduce you as, “This is Rahul, my daughter’s boyfriend,” then you are on the right track.

5. They want to meet you again. That’s the best indicator that you have managed to impress your girlfriend’s parents. You will start getting invitations to dinners and barbeque with them. Good luck!

Inputs by Pulkit Sharma, Psychologist

tags

more from sex-and-relationships

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<