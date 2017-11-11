Men, beware: A curve in penis might be an indication of cancer

Men beware! A curved penis can be a warning sign of cancer.

According to a study, penises come in all shapes, sizes and colours but new research suggests that men, especially older men, with curved penises could have an increased risk of cancer.

Men with Peyronie’s disease should be monitored for the development of cancer, researchers from Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, US urged. A curved penis, more than 15 degrees, could be a sign of Peyronie’s disease (PD) – a connective tissue disorder involving the growth of fibrous plaques in the soft tissue of the penis – affecting one in 20 men in the United Kingdom.

The results suggested that it is more common in older men and typically affects 5% of guys over the age of 50. The first warning signs are a painful erection or a lump in the shaft of your penis when it’s flaccid.

The study found that men with Peyronie’s disease were 43% more likely to be struck down with stomach cancer, 39% more likely to develop testicular cancer and 19% more likely to get skin cancer (melanoma), compared to men with no penis complaints.

Dr Seth Rankin, founder of the London Doctor’s Clinic, said Peyronie’s disease is scar tissue in the shaft of the penis. It causes painful erections and very often a bend in penis, sometimes right angles or more, reports Daily Star Online.

The researchers have found a shocking link between this penis problem and various forms of cancer. The team tracked 1.7 million men for nine years, some were suffering from issues like Peyronie’s disease and erectile dysfunction (ED) while others had healthy members.

The research is presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.(ANI)