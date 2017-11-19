Men, forget the G-spot. Focus on these two areas instead, recommend sex experts

Men, do you find it difficult to satisfy your partner? That may be because you are giving a little too much importance to the G-spot. Turns out, there’s a little-known region that could be the key to making her climax. Debunking the myth that the key to women’s pleasure lies in the clitoris and G-spot, sex experts said the mons pubis is the place you should be focusing on, the Daily Star reported. The underrated erogenous zone is the fleshy part of the vagina above the labia, also known as the pubic mound, but most people skip over it during foreplay.

Alix Fox, Durex’s sex and relationships expert, said the mons pubis is also known as the mons veneris, or “the mound of Venus”, and is named after the Roman goddess of love. “It’s a plump, rounded pad of fatty tissue that sits just above a woman’s labia, or ‘lips’ - it’s the triangular bit where most of her pubic hair grows. “The mons pubis serves several functions,” he added, noting, “For a start, it covers the pubic bone and acts like a tiny bouncy cushion which helps to protect the bone beneath from being uncomfortably bumped and knocked during intercourse or general life. It’s literally ‘a cushion for the pushing’.”

The sexpert continued that the mons is also home to lots of sebaceous and sweat glands, which produce sebum and perspiration containing pheromones: special chemicals designed to smell attractive to partners and provoke arousal. “Finally, it contains a whole host of nerve endings too, which mean it can feel gloriously gorgeous when stimulated as part of sex and foreplay,” she noted, adding, “Yet sadly, this little pube-covered pillow all too often gets completely ignored between the sheets.”

Fox further said, “Lovers tend to focus on a woman’s clitoris and vagina; with all good intentions, they can get so side-tracked by concentrating on a lady’s ‘downstairs area’ that they don’t realise they could also bring her great pleasure by taking a small step upstairs and giving the mons pubis some attention too.” Meanwhile there’s another erogenous zone you might not have heard of - the A-spot. The AFE (anterior fornix erogenous) zone is a sensitive patch of tissue in the deepest part of the vagina. It’s positioned beyond the G-spot so it’s harder to reach but if you can stimulate it then it’s said to give women a completely different sexual experience.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more