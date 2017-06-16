Most parents struggle to keep up with their child’s interests, finds study

Are you clued in to your kid’s hobbies and aptitude? An independent survey with a group of parents from across India has thrown up significant insights on how parents approach and address children’s interests for a more fulfilling future.

The data also showed that for most parents there is a critical need to determine how to identify these interests and to align activities accordingly. The survey conducted by Pinwi (Play-Interest-Wise), a data driven app for child development and smart parenting, revealed that there is a growing awareness about focussing on a child’s interest vis-a-vis performance, from an early age.

The study was conducted of over 800 respondents across India. The findings revealed that 73% of the parents felt their child’s interest was a reflection of their happiness; 16% linked interest to hobbies and 11% to aptitude. Identifying their children’s interests was a primary challenge, with 25% finding it difficult to ascertain interests. Moreover, 31% parents said they were unable to keep track of the changing interests of their child, and 40% felt the need to understand in detail the ways in which they could nurture their children’s interests.

Rachna Khanna, founder and CEO, Pinwi, said, “The findings of the survey throw up a vital point that while parents place a lot of emphasis on their child’s interest, they are constantly struggling to keep up with the ever evolving interests of the child as these keep changing with age, time and social dynamics.” She added, “Parents rely on their instinctive understanding of their children’s interests, which is loosely based on day to day observations and clues they pick up during their interactions with them.”

