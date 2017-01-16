No communication, no sex: Yes, it’s time to visit a marriage counsellor

Do you think the spark is gone from your relationship? Are you finding yourself having less conversation with your partner or thinking of an extra-marital relationship? If so, it’s time to consult a marriage counsellor, suggests an expert.

Anil Sethi, a relationship counsellor and motivational speaker, has shared possibilities when you should seek a professional’s help in your marriage.

Read more

1) One of the most important indicators is communication between partners. Communication can be negative, stressful and disrespectful also. If there are no discussions between partners other than children, then that also means professional help is required.

2) If partners are getting attracted to others or thinking of extra-marital relations, that is a clear sign that they are no longer interested in each other.

If one partner starts developing interest in another person, then it is a clear sign that something is wrong.

3) They have differences, but don’t know how to fix it.

4) When there are regular arguments and disagreements about issues.

If you are arguing more than agreeing, it is time to visit a counsellor.

5) When partners are unable to adjust or respect each others’ families.

6) Women often dream of a fairy tale marriage and men also have some expectations. But when both or one of the partners find it different, that reduces their attachment to each other.

7) Different opinions about parenting also can lead to differences among couples.

Relationships suffer if parents have different perspective on bringing up children. (Shutterstock)

8) It is found that good friends become good couples. Whenever you feel weak as a partner, friendship helps and you can discuss it. When this kind of a relationship starts missing, gap increases. An early intervention of experts can save the marriage.

9) One of the basic requirement of any relationship is mutual respect and when respect for each other reduces, that can be sorted out with the help of a professional counsellor.

Mutual respect is the cornerstone of a stable relationship. (Shutterstock)

10) When partners start keeping secrets with each other and you get to know about it, but don’t know how to ask.

11) You start go to bed angry and the result is -- no sex.

Follow @htshowbiz for more