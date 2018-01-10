Pornhub year in review: Sunny Leone, HD Hindi, top searches from India in 2017

Our film censor board may be squeamish about clearing scenes of love making, but if the Pornhub 2017 survey is anything to go by, Indians love watching porn.

The world’s biggest porn website released its annual year in review on Wednesday, and the numbers give India a not-too-flattering pride of place in the world of porn: We ranked at No. 3 in 2017, only behind the US and UK, among 20 countries that raked in the most traffic to the website.

In terms of most popular searches, ‘Arab’ ranked the highest in India – it was viewed 165% more times compared to 2016, and ‘hd Hindi’ and ‘indian hd’ sex touching a 1822% and 1273% spike respectively. What is not surprising is that Sunny Leone was among the top five most searched female porn stars – for the third year in a row – behind Riley Reid, Mia Khalifa, Lisa Ann and Kim Kardashian.

The cartoon ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘Cheerleaders’ were some of the popular searches on Pornhub for 2017. (Pornhub)

The worldwide numbers are even more staggering. The site hosted 28.5 billion visitors in 2017, an unthinkable average of 81 million people daily. Their users and content partners uploaded more than 4 million videos last year, out of which 8,10,000 were amateur videos- adding up to a total of 5,95,482 hours of video. In other words, “68 years of porn if seen at one go”, according to the website.

Indian actor Sunny Leone was in the top 5 most searched for celebrities on the list. (Pornhub)

2017 is also special to Pornhub because they completed 10 years, and they also have statistics for that entire decade. Stats also show that searches for ‘Porn for Women’ category increased by 1400% last year. In fact, there was also an increase in searches for ‘women enjoying other women’ for the third year in a row when ‘lesbian’ was the top searched term globally. The second most searched term was ‘Hentai’.

As for Pornhub’s gay visitors, at the top of the search list for the second year running was ‘japanese’, followed by ‘korean. ’ Searches for straight guys continued to be a popular choice, with ‘straight first time’ and ‘straight friend’ taking up the third and fourth positions.

The average age of site visitors was 35 years, with the highest density from 25 - 34 year olds, comprising 32% of the traffic. The 18- 24 age group made up 29%, 35-44 was 17% and the seniors didn’t disappoint either, with the 55+ group coming in at 11%. The most searched for celebrities were Kim Kardashian, followed Selena Gomez and youtuber ‘Lena the Plug.’

In the superhero world, it was the typical Marvel vs. DC fight, with Rey (from Star Wars), literally explode on our screens at the no. 1 position. Harley Quinn’s (Suicide Squad) had 8 million searches while Wonder Woman shot up by 281% on the film’s premiere date, landing her at 2nd position. Batman dropped down to third position after last year, but still got a boost of 1595% compared to 2016.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more