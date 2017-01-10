Shuddh Desi Porn on smartphone: Indians still can’t get over Sunny Leone

Indians, it seems, love their porn desi and mature.

The majority of searches (top, relative and gaining) by the Indian peeping toms in 2016 include ‘Indian’, Pornhub, which calls itself the world’s biggest porn site, said in its year in review report.

It also states that Indians continue to have the hots for Sunny Leone, even as the actor has claimed having quit the pornographic industry after her foray into Bollywood. Leone is followed by Lebanese porn star Mia Khalifa and Lisa Ann.

“ Most countries take great pride in their nationality, but India takes it to a whole other level as made evident by their top searches on Pornhub. The majority of searches (top, relative and gaining) include ‘Indian’.”

Interestingly, the pursuit for ‘Indian aunty with young’ spiked out of nowhere last year to make it to the list of top 10 searches in 2016, even as India slipped to the fourth rank in contributing to global porn traffic. But as fascinating as quirky it might sound, ‘Hindi audio’ remained the top gaining search on the website throughout the year.

Porn on smartphone

In line with the global trend, about 70% of the Indian consumers preferred porn on their smartphones, registering 10% increase in comparison to 2015. While 48% of overall porn watchers were in the age group of 18-24, people belonging to age group of 25-34 made a 28% contribution to the porn traffic.

The United States, meanwhile, topped global porn traffic in terms of a total number of hours consumed but was trumped by the Philippines in average time spent. India slipped down to 16th from 4th rank averaging 8 minutes 37 seconds while Cuba at 4 minutes 57 seconds was listed to have the lowest visit duration among all countries.

Pornhub claims 92 billion videos were watched over the course of 23 billion visits to the site in 2016 with popular video game ‘Overwatch’ shooting into the top search terms lists, underlining a transition from reality to fantasy porn.

