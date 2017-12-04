Would you want to raise your child gender neutral? Singer Pink has a good reason

Pink says she does not want her kids to be contained under traditional gender norms and that is why she is raising her little ones gender-neutral. The 38-year-old singer, known for challenging stereotypes, says she wants her children - six-year-old daughter Willow and 11-month-old son Jameson - to grow up sans gender-imposed limitations.

“We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food? “And she’s like: ‘Sure Mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready’,” Pink tells The People.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer also shares her experience of sighting a gender-neutral bathroom in a school. “I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said: ‘Gender Neutral - anybody,’ and it was a drawing of many different shapes. “I took a picture of it and I wrote: ‘Progress’. I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation,” she says.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more