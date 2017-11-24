World’s largest sex survey: 2,00,000 Danes to share their fantasies, desires and more

It’s the world’s largest sex survey: More than 2,00,000 respondents from Denmark giving a peek into their sexual habits, needs, fantasies, gender preferences and much more. The study, titled Project SEXUS, aims to establish a relationship between sexual happiness and healthy living.

“We’re launching this massive machinery with a great deal of enthusiasm but also a great deal of humility. We’re asking the public to answer some very personal questions, which they may not normally speak to other people about,” project leader Morten Frisch, a doctor in the Department for Epidemiology Research at Statens Serum Institute, Denmark, was quoted as saying in Science Nordic.

“We’re naturally excited because such an investigation has never been made in such detail before,” he added.

The respondents will be asked a range of questions, including their gender preferences, frequency, likes and dislikes, fantasies and much more. The participants are aged from 15-89 years, and the questionnaire contains 150-190 questions.

However, there is more to the study than just sex. A lot of the questions deal with interaction with other people, how much they smoke and drink (or whether they don’t), their family history, previous record of health problems and what they feel about their own bodies.

The objective of the survey is to find out the various ways in which sex impacts our lives, and how it also influences our well being. The survey aims to find answers to questions like:

* Does having more sex make us healthier?

* When both partners have an equal desire for sex, is that better for the relationship?

* If we have an active sex life or a loving partner who we can share our feelings with is it easier for us to recover from illnesses?

“We know a lot about how illness or an unhealthy lifestyle negatively influences our sex lives. But I’m most interested in looking more closely at the possible positive effects of a good sex life,” said Professor Christian Graugaard, a lead-scientist on Project SEXUS from the Sexology Research Centre at Aalborg University, while talking to Science Nordic.

“For example, other scientists have suggested that men have a lower risk of prostate cancer when they ejaculate more frequently, but is there any truth to this? The study will be able to cast new light on issues such as this,” he added.

