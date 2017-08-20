Worst ever relationship advice and bizarre studies that will blow your mind

There was a time when we all had that friend, who played the role of agony aunt for us. This sought-after agony aunt was responsible for giving us relationship gyaan. However, thanks to internet, we now rely on Google for marriage and relationship advice. But therein, lies the catch. Every now and then, the search engine throws up these bizarre relationship studies and articles, making one wonder, ‘Is this for real?’ Their intent might be to show us the path to our ‘happily ever after’ life but there’s no doubt they end up throwing our marriage on a ‘highway to hell’. So, here are a few weird relationship studies and articles that made us want that dear friend back as the agony aunt!

1) Couples that fart together, stay together

A study published by Mic. last year suggested that farting in front your partner is a sign of a stable relationship. Yes, let that sink or ‘stink’ in. According to the study, “Once you understand each other’s sense of humour and you can relate on a more personal level, it becomes easier to deal with these funny natural occurrences.” Also, breaking the fart barrier helps couples move on to discuss things like having a family together.

2) Well-endowed? Your lady might cheat on you

A study published in the scientific journal Plos One in 2014 hinted that women were more likely to cheat on men with large packages. As per the findings of this study conducted in Kenya, men who had been cheated on by their wives were well endowed. Whatever!

3) Birds of a feather flock together

According to a study by Brown University, US, in 2014, key to a successful marriage is opting for a partner with similar political ideology. The research claimed that attraction between people with similar beliefs is because of primitive behavioural adaptation, which is designed to ensure reproductive success. Findings of the study suggested that people find body odour of those with a different political ideology repulsive. Need we say more?

4) Couples start to look alike

Robert Zajonc, a psychologist at the University of Michigan, did a study in 1987 and said that happy married couples start to physically look alike as they age together. The study claimed that this happened due to shared diets, shared emotions and that couples subconsciously mirror each other facial expressions. Results of the study also indicated that happy couples tend to mirror each other as they age. Just imagine if you are looking at your husband and all you see is you. Definitely not creepy!

5) Chuck the domestic chores for happy marriage

Sabino Kornrich of Juan March Institute, Madrid, conducted a study that indicated that men who took care of the chores in the house, got less action than guys who barely did any house work. Sabino stated that, “In couples, where everything is equal, and who share same interests and close friendships, have less sex on an average. There’s a sibling-like tonality to their relationships.” Moral of the lesson: For married guys, being a messy caveman works.

6) Here’s how women make a marriage work

In 2012, the magazine, Woman’s Day, featured five women who shared tips on how to make a marriage work. Their advice was wonderful to say the least! From marrying a cyber husband, living in separate cities to solo vacationing, their solutions made us wonder why did they marry, anyway?

7) Celebrity advice gotta be right

People tend to easily fall for what celebs say. In an interview in 2014, actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who was then married to musician Chris Martin, said: “I want to maintain my marriage and my family, so I have to be here when he (Chris) comes home. You have to be a wife.” After following her own advice, Paltrow famously “consciously uncoupled” (divorced) with Martin.

