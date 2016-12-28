Catch Vidya Balan’s favourite flavours for winter

Cultures are often defined by their culinary traditions. Spices and their myriad combinations are the foundation of India’s cooking heritage. Catch Salt & Spices take this historical legacy forward, blending the old with the new, bringing the best in flavour, taste and quality for our customers.

Catch Salt & Spices are matchless in their commitment to purity and excellence. This helps to add that special zest to dishes which are unsurpassed in taste. The entire spectrum of Catch Salt & Spices is akin to a journey of discovery. Fundamental spices like Catch Turmeric, Catch Chilli, Catch Garam Masala, Catch Jeera Powder, Catch Kasuri Methi and Catch Saunf Powder help one to cook daily dishes with the best taste. Ingenious blends like Catch Rajma Masala, Catch Shahi Paneer Masala and the Catch Dal Makhni Masala are added to create outstanding dishes with every spoonful, which not only please the palate, but satisfy all senses too. From special occasions to daily, wholesome fare, Catch Salt & Spices help elevate your cooking to an unmatched zenith. With scintillating new packaging, Catch Salt & Spices is well on its way to win new hearts and minds.

Catch’s range of exciting spices (Catch Spices)

In response to the ever evolving new tastes, Spice Blends like Catch Pav Bhaji Masala, Catch Sambhar Masala, Catch Biryani Masala and Catch Tandoori Chicken Masala, stand testimony to the variety of cooking styles in India and meet the demand of these specialist dishes to be cooked at home. These Spice Blends help create regional specialities just like a masterchef with minimum effort and maximum taste.

As you array your amazing fare at the table, the familiar Catch Salt and Pepper Sprinklers are always at hand to ensure personal tastes are catered too. And when you have won accolades for your mastery, you can round off a great culinary event with a cup of tea stirred with a touch of Catch Tea Masala, a blend of innumerable spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and more for a grand finale.

HANDI BIRYANI RECIPE

Handi Biryani (Flickr Photos)

Ingredients

Lamb chops 250 g

Mutton 250 g

The marinade

Kachri powder or green papaya 5 g

Ginger 20 g

Garlic 4 nos

Salt 1 tsp

Catch Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

Curd 150 g

Ingredients for pulao

Rice 230 g

Onions, sliced and fried 2 no

Potatoes, diced and golden fried 2 no

Curd 100 g

Ghee 5 tbsp

Onions, sliced 3 no

Peppercorns 10 no

Whole red chilli, deseeded 4 no

Green cardamom 4 no

Cloves 4 no

Bayleaf 3 no

Catch Biryani Masala 2 tsp

Method

1. Clean, cut and wash mutton.

2. Grind papaya, ginger and garlic into a paste, add salt and Catch Red Chilli powder in curd and marinate the meat for 4-6 hours.

3. For rice: parboil rice with drained method and spread on a platter. Sprinkle 1 1/2 tsp of salt.

4. Heat 3 tbsp of ghee, remove from heat and cover bottom with sliced onions.

5. Now arrange the marinated mutton along with the marinade evenly in a degchi and spread the layer of rice over it and followed by thin layer of curd. Repeat these layers of rice and curd sprinkling a few whole spices, Catch Biryani Masala, fried potatoes and fried onions in between.

6. Pour remaining ghee.

7. Cover and seal with dough so that no steam escape.

8. Place the heavy weight on the lid and cook in moderate heat for the first 8-10 minutes, then lower heat and cook for a further 7-10 minutes.

Place a heavy tawa or griddle under the degchi till biryani is done