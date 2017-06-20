South Africa - Bollywood’s new favourite destination

Bollywood often plays a major role in influencing our travel and vacation decisions: Be it the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) which made Europe seem like a dream destination or Dil Chahta Hai (2001) that forever stamped Goa as the ultimate getaway.

One of the most sought-after locations for film-makers, South Africa has recently also become a favourite among Bollywood celebrities, with many choosing the Rainbow Nation for a quick escapade with their families. Last year, Akshay Kumar and his family explored the South African city of Cape Town and was mesmerized by the tranquility the place offers.

Away from the hustle bustle...in a place I never get tired of. Cape Town, thank you for always being a welcoming sight! #getaway #famjam pic.twitter.com/33emEpIhOX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2016

Hrithik Roshan was also seen spending time with his sons adventuring in South Africa.

Indoors or outdoors, doesn't matter. Have mattress, will jump. #ampedup #familydinner A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jul 1, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

Reasons behind South Africa’s popularity

There are several features that make South Africa one of the most desired locations for filmmakers and tourists alike. These include its stunning beaches, beautiful mountains, wildlife and adventure spots, luxury experiences, and overall scenic landscapes—combined with the vibrant nightlife found in the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

While most Indians are familiar with these cities (courtesy another shared passion – cricket) there’s a lot more to the country. Here’s a sneak peek into some of the best locations in the Rainbow Nation.

1) Maiden’s Cove Beach - This gorgeous spot lies between two beaches and has great views of the sea and mountains. There’s a tidal pool for swimming, big boulders for relaxing and enjoying the view, as well as grassy patches to sit on. The popular song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ from the movie Cocktail (2012) was shot here.

The song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ from the 2012 Bollywood film (SantaBanta.com)

2) Chapman’s Peak Drive - Chapman’s Peak Drive along the Atlantic Coast, near Cape Town is one of the most spectacular marine drives in the world. It is a must-see for anyone who is passionate about majestic scenery. The 2016-movie – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story features a scene shot at the Chappies.

Chapman’s Peak Drive, Cape Town (www.istockphoto.com)

3) Muizenberg beach – The ultimate family beach destination, Muizenberg is known for its colourful Victorian bathing boxes that add bold hues to the dramatic landscape—a memory that most tourists will cherish for decades. It is also a Blue Flag Beach, which means that it gets full marks for safety, recreational facilities, and eco-consciousness. Aamir Khan shook a leg for his movie Ghajini (2008) on this iconic beach.

Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town (www.istockphoto.com)

Whether you crave the untouched wild, sun-soaked coastlines, vibrant culture, outdoor adventures, or bustling city life – South Africa will ensure that you return from your holiday with a lifetime of memories.