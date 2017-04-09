Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions: Where to see live cricket

Having beaten last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to continue their winning run when they face Gujarat Lions (GL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Match starts at 4 PM IST. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE UPDATES) (FULL COVERAGE IPL 2017)

Yuvi's blistering Man of the Match knock of 62 off 27 lifted the #OrangeArmy to kick start the campaign with a bang! 💥 #IPL #SRHvRCB #SRH pic.twitter.com/WonUi3sJGz — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be boosted by their impressive head-to-head record against Gujarat Lions. In the three games the two teams faced off against each other last season, SRH came out victorious in all three, including one in the qualifying final. (LIVE UPDATES)

We are the only side the Lions are yet to beat in the #IPL. Do you think this streak can continue? RT if you think so. #SRHvGL #OrangeArmy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2017

GL tasted defeated by 10 wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match, and will be eager to bounce back on Sunday. (SCHEDULE)

For SRH, skipper David Warner is 65 runs short of reaching the landmark of 7000 career runs in Twenty20 cricket, having scored 6935 runs at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 143.67 in 222 innings and 223 matches so far.

It will be interesting to see if the Australian batsman can improve his current run of form in India.

