MS Dhoni takes Virat Kohli and Co for ride after 5-0 sweep vs Sri Lanka - Video

It was a special day for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on Sunday as India swept home a 5-0 series win over Sri Lanka to continue their stunning form. While Kohli led from the front with his 30th century, Dhoni became the first cricketer to complete 100 ODI stumpings when he caught Akila Dananjaya short of his crease off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling.

Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2017

Dhoni, however, had more in store for the fans. After the post-match ceremony concluded in Colombo, he took the entire team for a ride in a car across the Premadasa Stadium.

The car had been awarded to Jasprit Bumrah for his stellar show in the ODI series, where he ended as the highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an average of 11.26.

While Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah conveniently occupied the back-end of the car, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav were seen on either side of Dhoni.

And tht guy who just turned a driver is the richest cricketer of the world.. But still so happy to drive this for his team😭 #Dhoni #Dhoni100 pic.twitter.com/KkDyncoK5f — MSDian (@LuvUMahi9) September 3, 2017

The former India skipper’s love for cars is not something new and has often been seen driving a car or riding bikes. He had even taken Yuvraj Singh for a ride during his early days. Last year, he was seen driving a hummer on the streets of Ranchi as well.