Nick Kyrgios retires from Queen’s Club Championships after another injury

Nick Kyrgios suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon as he was forced to retire during his first round match at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Monday.

The talented Australian maverick slipped awkwardly on the grass at the back of the court during a rally at 4-4 in the first set against American Donald Young, succumbing to what appeared to be a recurrence of a recent problematic hip injury.

After putting his head in his hands and lying on court for a few minutes after the slip, Kyrgios needed a medical time-out.

When he resumed, obviously in some discomfort, he went on to squander two break points before losing the first set 7-3 in a tie-break and then deciding to retire from the contest.

His withdrawal may have just been a precaution with Wimbledon so close, but it was another blow to the 22-year-old, who had been struggling with hip and shoulder problems which had forced him to pull out of the Italian Open.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns against France's Adrian Mannarino. (AFP)

Earlier, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had returned emphatically to winning ways at Queen’s, putting his shock first round exit at his home French Open firmly behind him.

Tsonga outplayed his compatriot Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-2 in the opening match of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event in his first match since suffering a four-set defeat by little-known Argentine Renzo Olivo at Roland Garros.

The loss to the world number 91 Olivo had been particularly disappointing for Tsonga in light of his three-title season during which he also reckoned that becoming a new father had helped provide him with fresh inspiration on court.

Yet even while never needing to find top gear in the sunshine, the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist demonstrated why he could still be a threat on the grass at 32 as he dismissed the challenge of the man who had beaten him in Monaco in April.

Andy Murray opens the defence of his title on Tuesday against fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene.