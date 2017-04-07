Rishabh Pant suffers personal tragedy ahead of Delhi Daredevils’ IPL 2017 opener

Rishabh Pant, the young wicketkeeper of Delhi Daredevils, mourned the death of his father on Wednesday night.

According to news reports, Rishabh’s father Rajendra Pant passed away in his sleep on Wednesday night due to a cardiac arrest. Reports indicate that he was suffering from fatigue for a few days.

Rishabh learned about the passing of his father on Wednesday night while he was with the Daredevils team in New Delhi.

He informed the team management before leaving for his hometown in Ashok Nagar, Roorkee, on Thursday morning to be with his mother Saroj and sister Sakshi during their time of grief.

READ | Virender Sehwag hails CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah on his miraculous recovery

Rishabh performed the last rites for his father on Thursday at Kankhal in Haridwar where his father was cremated.

The 19-year-old is expected to join the Delhi Daredevils team in Bangalore on Friday.

The Delhi franchise is set to play their first match of the 2017 Indian Premier League season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

“It’s a time that he needs to be with the family. He can take his time and join the team when he feels like,” an anonymous Delhi Daredevils official was quoted as saying by Times of India.