Car Sewa Harleys, Pajeros drive Punjab poll race

From Lamborghinis to Jaguars, politicians are famous for their swanky cars. We already know they own BMWs, Audis and Mercedes. But after scouring through affidavits submitted by candidates in Punjab, we noticed that they own some Harleys, tractors and the bulldozers as well. We added the vehicles owned by their spouses, and gathered these insights for you.

Not everyone owns a car Of the 1,145 people contesting, just over half declared a vehicle. Only 500 candidates declared cars - we were able to identify 835 cars. The fleet (of all vehicles) totals 1,332.

You should buy a Toyota dealership in Punjab Punjab’s love for power can be seen in its politicians' love for SUVs, especially of the Toyota variety. While SUVs were the most popular car type in the fleet — there were 317 of them. Toyota Innovas were the most popular car, with 138 of them on the list. The Innova’s big brother, Toyota Fortuner, was the second most popular, with 58 occurrences.

We all know Punjab loves tractors, including the CM With several candidates coming from an agricultural setup, obviously tractors made it to the list as well. Of the 1,332 vehicles declared, nearly 60 were tractors. Even Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir have only put tractors on record. Tractors aren’t the only service vehicles; there are also about 40 trucks and about half a dozen bulldozers.

Sidhu's got the most expensive wheels Priced at over a crore, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Land Cruiser ranks at the top. Well, one of them does; Sidhu’s other Land Cruiser is much cheaper. He is not the only one to own such a car; two other candidates declared a Land Cruiser, priced much lower than the one-crore model. He also owns a Mini Cooper and, like many contestants, a Toyota Innova. Other key candidates haven't declared much. Capt. Amarinder Singh of the Congress has declared an Innova and a Fortuner.

Beta, take a Harley Only two candidates have declared a Harley Davidson - one of whom, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sanjeev Gautam bought it for his son. If you are still seeking a hipster candidate, look no further than Majitha, where current MLA Bikram Singh owns the “Fat Boy” model of a Harley Davidson.

Data source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), affidavits submitted by candidates.