Delhi Police cadets from the Northeast fight stereotypes

Till last year, there were only 37 men and women from the Northeast in Delhi's 80,000-strong police force. After incidents of hate crimes against people hailing from the Northeast triggered strong protests, the government inducted over 400 constables, including 134 women from the eight sister states. For a city that was notoriously unfriendly towards its northeastern population, especially women, this was an important step.

Nearing the completion of their training, the young women constables are set to join the force. But before they can don their badges, there is grueling training, packed with physical activities, commando training and classroom lectures, with hardly any moments to spare in between.

As part of their intensive preparation, the women cadets have fired AK-47's and INSAS rifles, Glock and 9MM pistols and MP 5 sub machine guns.