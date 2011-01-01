He’s got the moves: Meet India’s freestyle football guru

At first, Aarish Ansari comes across as a regular football enthusiast who dribbles his way through the by-lanes of Mumbai, until he stops and effortlessly dances with his football, mesmerising you with his moves.

The 23-year-old is a professional football freestyler – a form of expression that borders between sport and dance.

Recent advertising campaigns featuring football stars Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edgar Davids showing off freestyle tricks and moves have gone viral, encouraging a new breed of young players to experiment.