Caveats

If you live within a kilometre of one of these schools, you have a better chance at admission than families living further away. Your best shot: if you live in the neighbourhood and your older child is already enrolled in the school. If the applicants still outnumber the seats, the schools will draw lots to determine the lucky ones. However, if there are fewer applications than the total seats, schools can consider applications within the 3 km radius. If seats are vacant after that as well, schools will proceed to consider applications within a 6 km radius. This rule applies to all private schools on DDA land except those with a special status — Sanskriti School, CRPF Public School, Dwarka, and minority schools. Since they already have quotas, only seats in the general category will be subject to this rule.