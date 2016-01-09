Find Delhi schools admitting students to nursery on the basis of distance
By Gurman Bhatia
9th January, 2016
A new rule by the Delhi government says nursery schools on DDA land must give first preference to families living within a kilometre of the school. Scroll below to see all the caveats.
If you live within a kilometre of one of these schools, you have a better chance at admission than families living further away. Your best shot: if you live in the neighbourhood and your older child is already enrolled in the school. If the applicants still outnumber the seats, the schools will draw lots to determine the lucky ones. However, if there are fewer applications than the total seats, schools can consider applications within the 3 km radius. If seats are vacant after that as well, schools will proceed to consider applications within a 6 km radius. This rule applies to all private schools on DDA land except those with a special status — Sanskriti School, CRPF Public School, Dwarka, and minority schools. Since they already have quotas, only seats in the general category will be subject to this rule.
Data is sourced from Directorate of Education, Delhi.