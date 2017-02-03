Every key budget scheme in one chart

In the Union Budget 2017-18, most schemes have been bolstered, but some have been cut.

The Indian government classified 73 expenditure programmes as “major schemes” in its Union Budget 2017-18. On average, the government plans to spend about 8% more on these schemes this year than they did last year. But some schemes have been bolstered more than others. Some have even been cut.

For example, expenditure on the crucial Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was increased by about 1% from last year, less than the average. Sarva Shiksa Abhiyan, another important scheme, was increased by about 4%, also less than the average.

Other key programmes, on the other hand, were increased by more than average, such as Swachh Bharat Mission: Rural (32.84%), Green Revolution (32.64%), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna: Rural(43.75%).

Finally, some important programmes suffered budget cuts: Urban Rejuvenation Mission, which includes Smart Cities, was cut by 5.85%, while the government’s Crop Insurance Scheme saw a 32.02% cut to its budget.