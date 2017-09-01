Brooklyn Beckham gets slammed online for promoting gun violence in his latest photoshoot

Being the son of David Beckham doesn’t mean you’re not prone to a moment of idiocy. Brooklyn Beckham, who is the eldest son of retired footballer David Beckham, recently did a controversial photoshoot with famous English photographer Damon Baker. The 18-year old, who is a photography student, can be seen posing for the camera, holding a gun. Apart from posing, Brooklyn also showed his photography skills by getting behind the camera and shooting Baker, who was also holding a gun.

The photographs were posted on the Instagram account of both. However, they didn’t get the reaction that they were expecting. Instead, they got slammed for posing with a gun and advocating that ‘guns are cool’.

One of the users commented, “I think that people with a lot of followers could spread good, not promote the use of weapons with so many tragedies and violence happening in the world.”

While another remarked, “A gun? Really? What an idiot,” while a third asked: “Really?! What does this make you? Cool?”

And last but not the least, another upset fan commented, “Again, what’s with the gun? Guns ain’t cool man. I mean, your biceps are a solid 100 but not the pistol.”

Here are the pictures for you to see and decide for yourself:-

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Double shooting with @brooklynbeckham what's your favorite? A post shared by Damon Baker (@damon_baker) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT